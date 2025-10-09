Bangalore University celebrates 60th convocation with honours and achievements

On Wednesday, October 8, Bangalore University hosted its 60th Annual Convocation at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium. The ceremony was presided over by Governor and Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who conferred honorary doctorates on former MLC and social worker D Madegowda and TB Prasanna, Founder and Managing Director of JP Agri Genetics Pvt Ltd. Assembly Speaker UT Khader was scheduled to receive a doctorate but was unable to attend, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Convocation address

Padma Shri awardee and former Director of the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Prahlada Rama Rao, delivered the convocation address. He inspired graduates, urging them to “dream big and innovate with integrity.”

Graduate achievements

The university awarded degrees to 30,300 students, including 140 PhD recipients. Among them, 13,510 women and 9,878 men graduated. A total of 157 students received 298 gold medals, while 61 students were awarded 132 cash prizes. Prema S, a postgraduate student in Kannada Studies, secured 11 gold medals, the highest in the postgraduate category, while Hemant S, a Civil Engineering undergraduate, earned 7 gold medals.

Special recognitions

Students from SC/ST communities, including Divya S, Manasa KG, Nandini DH, Chetana R, and Bharath Kumar S, were honoured with the Dr BR Ambedkar Gold Medal. Additionally, Swaroop N and Ranjitha Jadhav were recognised as the Best Sportspersons of the Year 2023-24.

The event was attended by Higher Education Minister and Pro-Chancellor Dr M C Sudhakar, Vice-Chancellor Jayakara SM, Registrar KT Shanthala, and other dignitaries.