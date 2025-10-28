Azim Premji Univ celebrates the spirit of seas with ‘Coasts & Oceans of Life’ festival

Bengaluru: Azim Premji University has announced the fourth edition of its annual climate festival — Coasts & Oceans of Life (COoL) — celebrating the ecology, livelihoods, and imagination of India’s seas and coasts.
The festival will be open to the public from October 27 to November 8, 2025, at the university’s Sarjapura campus.
Building on previous editions themed on Rivers, Forests, and Mountains, COoL blends research, art, and public engagement in a multisensory celebration inspired by the vibrancy of Indian festivals.
Visitors can explore student research on marine biodiversity and climate change, view immersive art installations, join film and storytelling sessions, and take part in interactive workshops led by scientists, artists, educators, and community practitioners from across India.
“Our climate festivals are designed to bring the science of climate change to young minds,” said Dr Harini Nagendra.
“Through art, dialogue, and student research, we hope visitors will experience how deeply the oceans shape every aspect of our lives—and why their conservation is essential for our own survival.”
Vice Chancellor Dr Richa Govil added that the festival reflects the university’s belief in learning beyond classrooms: “When students and the public engage directly with sustainability, they begin to see themselves as part of the larger ecological story. Such experiences inspire curiosity, empathy, and responsibility.”
The Coasts & Oceans of Life festival is free and open to all, with registration required for participation.
Venue: Azim Premji University, Survey No. 66, Burugunte Village, Bikkanahalli Main Road, Sarjapura, Bengaluru – 562125
Dates: October 27 – November 8, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM onwards
Entry: Free (registration required)
Register: https://forms.gle/oy6k9F67Z8N2zWmc9