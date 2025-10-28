Azim Premji Univ celebrates the spirit of seas with ‘Coasts & Oceans of Life’ festival

Bengaluru: Azim Premji University has announced the fourth edition of its annual climate festival — Coasts & Oceans of Life (COoL) — celebrating the ecology, livelihoods, and imagination of India’s seas and coasts.

The festival will be open to the public from October 27 to November 8, 2025, at the university’s Sarjapura campus.

Building on previous editions themed on Rivers, Forests, and Mountains, COoL blends research, art, and public engagement in a multisensory celebration inspired by the vibrancy of Indian festivals.

Visitors can explore student research on marine biodiversity and climate change, view immersive art installations, join film and storytelling sessions, and take part in interactive workshops led by scientists, artists, educators, and community practitioners from across India.