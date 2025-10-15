Ashoka Univ opens UG applications for 2026 intake

Ashoka University has opened applications for the 2026 intake of its Undergraduate Programme, offering a wide range of courses that combine academic excellence with experiential and interdisciplinary learning.

The 2025–2026 admissions cycle introduces major updates to expand access, provide multiple academic pathways, and support high-achieving students across India through 500 merit- and need-based scholarships.

Under the Special Merit Scholarships, 50 students with exceptional performance in JEE Mains, IISER (IAT), CMI, and the Indian National Olympiads (INO) will receive 100% tuition fee waivers. Eligibility includes a minimum of 98% in JEE Mains, top 2000 rank in IISER Aptitude Test, top 100 rank in CMI, or qualification for the INO Training Camp stage.