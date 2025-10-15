Ashoka Univ opens UG applications for 2026 intake

Ashoka University has opened applications for the 2026 intake of its Undergraduate Programme, offering a wide range of courses that combine academic excellence with experiential and interdisciplinary learning.
The 2025–2026 admissions cycle introduces major updates to expand access, provide multiple academic pathways, and support high-achieving students across India through 500 merit- and need-based scholarships.
Under the Special Merit Scholarships, 50 students with exceptional performance in JEE Mains, IISER (IAT), CMI, and the Indian National Olympiads (INO) will receive 100% tuition fee waivers. Eligibility includes a minimum of 98% in JEE Mains, top 2000 rank in IISER Aptitude Test, top 100 rank in CMI, or qualification for the INO Training Camp stage.
The Achievers’ Merit Scholarships will grant up to 100% tuition fee waivers to 150 admitted students based on their performance in the holistic Ashoka admissions process and high scores in school board examinations (98% and above in CBSE or ICSE/ISC Class X and XII).
All merit scholarship recipients will remain eligible for additional need-based financial assistance, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder academic potential.
Ashoka will also offer up to 100% need-based tuition fee or full waivers for students requiring financial support, determined through an evaluation of family income, savings, investments, and loans.
Applications will be accepted in four rounds, starting October 13, 2025, and closing on May 31, 2026.
The Ashoka Admissions Assessments for residents of India will be held across 37 physical centres nationwide, while non-resident applicants can apply through a dedicated option.
pecial provisions will be made for applicants with disabilities or mobility challenges.