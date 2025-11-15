Al-Falah students fear academic fallout after Red Fort blast link

Amid mounting scrutiny of Al Falah University following revelations that the man who caused the car explosion near the Red Fort on November 10 was a junior doctor at the institution, students and representatives of medical fraternity have urged authorities to safeguard the academic future of its current batches.

Students currently enrolled at the university say they have received no communication about what may happen next.

A second-year MBBS student told this newspaper, “This is a difficult time for all of us. There is no update on future action or whether there will be online classes. The university must be busy dealing with officials.”

Dr Dhruv Chauhan, national spokesperson of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), an advocacy body of doctors, expressed deep concern over the uncertainty looming over the future of hundreds of students enrolled at the university.

“Amid this tense situation, the future of other students who are studying there should not be jeopardised. All students should not pay a price for what others did. The university can keep a strict vigil, but the students’ careers should not be put at stake,” he said.

Chauhan stressed that action must focus on those involved in any unlawful activities. “A thorough investigation should be done, and those who are not involved could be shifted to colleges of other universities. They should not suffer for the deeds of others or live in fear of their degrees getting affected,” he added. The IMA representative also pointed out that this is not the first time the university has faced controversy.

Citing a case from last year, he recalled that on May 16, 2024, Al Falah University had suspended an entire batch of MBBS interns for alleged “acts of indiscipline”, ordering them to vacate hostels the same day. “I had raised the issue then,” he said. “Some private medical colleges behave as though they are above the law and Constitution. Instead of listening to the interns’ demand for proper stipends as per government norms, the university suspended the entire batch.”

According to him, complaints had also emerged about resident doctors not being paid on time, with “inordinate delays” becoming routine.

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has already issued a show-cause notice to university for claiming Grade A NAAC accreditation for two of its institutions without participating in NAAC surveys.