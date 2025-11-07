Aditi Mishra extends JNU’s legacy of Women at the Helm

In the past three decades, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has witnessed only six women rise to the post of Students’ Union president, with one of them serving two consecutive terms. Each — Sucheta De (2011–12), Geeta Kumari (2017–18), Aishe Ghosh (2019–23), and now Aditi Mishra (2025–26) — has made a defining contribution to the university’s vibrant political culture.

Their leadership reflects varsity’s commitment to gender equality, campus democracy, and social justice amid shifting political landscapes. Aditi Mishra’s victory continues this legacy as her ascent to the JNUSU presidency is rooted in years of activism that began long before her arrival at JNU.

As an undergraduate at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), she participated in the 2017 protests that compelled the administration to revoke restrictive curfew rules for women’s hostels — a moment she describes as her first confrontation with institutional patriarchy.

Currently pursuing her PhD at the Centre of Comparative Politics and Political Theory, School of International Studies, Aditi’s research focuses on Gendered Violence and Women’s Resistance in Uttar Pradesh, a subject she has engaged with since 2012.

Her party, the All India Students’ Association (AISA), hailed her victory as a continuation of JNU’s progressive legacy. “Aditi Mishra’s leadership reflects years of grassroots activism and academic dedication. Her win reaffirms JNU’s culture of debate, dissent, and inclusivity shaping student politics in India,” AISA said in a statement.

Former JNUSU president and AISA leader Sucheta De said Aditi’s win was a powerful assertion of women’s resilience. “In a patriarchal society and an anti-women political climate, women standing strong is a big thing for all of us. This victory shows that young women can change the mandate,” she said.

JNU’s electoral history remains largely left-dominated, with non-left groups winning the presidency only twice — in 1991–92 (NSUI) and 2000–01 (ABVP). Aditi’s win, therefore, marks not only a political success but a symbolic reaffirmation of women’s leadership in progressive student politics.