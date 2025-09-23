Jamia students rally against detentions on Batla House anniversary

On Monday, September 22, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students, led by groups like the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students Federation of India (SFI), protested detentions during a march marking the 17th anniversary of the 2008 Batla House encounter, reported The New Indian Express.

What is the Batla House encounter?

Batla House gained prominence mainly due to the 2008 Batla House encounter, a contentious police operation targeting Indian Mujahideen terrorists, which led to the deaths of two suspected terrorists and Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma. The event triggered significant controversy, protests by Jamia Millia Islamia University students, and a nationwide debate over security measures and claims of police brutality.

Student demands

The students called for the resignation of JMI’s security advisor, Syed Abdul Rashid, a public apology from the proctorial team, and an independent inquiry into the staff’s actions during the march. AISA reiterated its demand for a judicial probe into the Batla House encounter.

Police response

Delhi Police stated that students were detained after ignoring multiple warnings against marching outside the campus. Additional personnel were deployed to maintain law and order, according to police reports.

Allegations of misconduct

Social media footage showed security personnel and police manhandling protesters, including female students. “Several students were dragged out of the campus and handed to the police for detention; students were beaten, and their clothes were pulled by the guards and the police, all this done under the supervision of the security advisor,” read a statement from the student groups.