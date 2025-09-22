Tetr College launches full scholarships for top gamers; CHECK details here

Tetr College of Business has introduced a groundbreaking global scholarship program, offering up to 100% tuition coverage for its undergraduate program in business and entrepreneurship. Announced on September 22, 2025, in New Delhi, this initiative positions Tetr as one of the first business schools to recognise gamers as potential entrepreneurs, valuing their creativity, strategy, and community-building skills. Selected scholars will join the 2027 cohort and study across global hubs, including Dubai, the USA, Singapore, Ghana, Brazil, Europe, and at prestigious institutions like the National University of Singapore (NUS), the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), and Cornell.

Eligibility and application process

The scholarship targets high-performing gamers who have excelled in competitive gaming titles such as Valorant, Call of Duty, Roblox, Fortnite, and Minecraft, won major tournaments, or earned over $5,000 through streaming platforms like Twitch, coaching, or competitive play.

Applicants must submit a portfolio showcasing their gaming achievements and a statement of purpose detailing their business aspirations. Shortlisted candidates will undergo interviews with Tetr’s admissions team.

Applications are open until October 30, 2025, and can be submitted via studentsupport-ug@tetr.org .

Gamers as entrepreneurs

The program acknowledges the entrepreneurial potential of gamers, who are already building personal brands and revenue streams. Notable examples include India’s Naman Mathur, known as Mortal, who transitioned from a professional esports athlete to co-founder of S8UL, with a net worth exceeding Rs25 crore.

Internationally, Richard Tyler Blevins, or Ninja, has built a media empire through Fortnite, securing sponsorships, book deals, and mainstream media appearances. Tetr aims to support such trajectories by combining gaming talent with structured education and global exposure.

Global curriculum and mentorship

The program equips scholars with business, media, and leadership skills through classes at top institutions like IIT, NUS, and Cornell, and exposure to global markets such as Singapore and Milan.

Scholars will learn to develop content, products, and platforms that resonate across diverse audiences.

Mentorship from distinguished faculty, including Dr Edward Rogers (Former Chief Knowledge Officer, NASA), Mr Manoj Kohli (Former Country Head, SoftBank), Mr Arjun Vaidya (Co-Founder, V3 Ventures), Mr Viney Sawhney (Professor, Harvard University), and Mr Nitin Gaur (Former Advisory Board Member, Stanford University), along with guidance from leaders at Harvard, MIT, and INSEAD, will help scholars transform their digital presence into sustainable business ventures.