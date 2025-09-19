Ravenshaw University gets NCTE approval for New Teacher Education Programme

Odisha's prestigious Ravenshaw University has received recognition from the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for its four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), aligning with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The university’s education department applied for this course last year, securing approval after a virtual inspection of its infrastructure and facilities, reported The New Indian Express.

High accreditation and approval process

The premier institution, graded A++ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), achieved the highest score in the state. The education department submitted a complete staff list, which facilitated NCTE’s approval for the new programme.

This recognition enables the university to launch the ITEP in the 2026-27 academic year, replacing the traditional four-year Integrated BA,BEd/BSc,BEd courses.

Programme details and eligibility

The new four-year ITEP (BA, BEd/BSc, BEd) allows students who have passed Class 12 to enroll by qualifying for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Upon completion, graduates will earn two degrees and become eligible for teaching positions in central and state government-run schools, as stated by Ravenshaw University authorities.