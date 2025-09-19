DUSU polls 2025: ABVP’s Aryan Maan sweeps presidential post; NSUI retains vice-president

Aryan Maan of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has won the presidential position in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) 2025 presidential election, as counting concluded today, September 19, at the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium, North Campus.

ABVP, the right-affiliated student group, secured three of the four major posts, with Kunal Choudhary winning Secretary and Deepika Jha taking Joint Secretary.

Meanwhile, NSUI managed to retain the Vice-President position, with Rahul Jhansla emerging victorious with 29,339 votes. The left alliance (SFI-AISA) candidates trailed across all posts, with Anjali, Sohan, Abhinandana, and Abhishek receiving significantly fewer votes compared to their ABVP and NSUI rivals, highlighting ABVP’s sweeping performance in this year’s polls.

The elections saw high participation from students across 52 DU colleges and institutions, generating widespread discussions on social media. Security and arrangements were heightened across the campus to ensure a smooth counting process.

For the president’s post, Aryan Maan (ABVP) defeated NSUI’s Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, who received 12,645 votes, and Anjali of the SFI-AISA alliance, who got 5,385 votes. Other candidates included Anuj Kumar, Divyanshu Singh Yadav, Rahul Kumar, Umanshi Lamba, Yogesh Meena, and Abhishek Kumar.

NSUI reacts

Following the announcement, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary acknowledged the student group’s performance on X.

"NSUI fought well in this odd election – not just against ABVP, but against the combined force of DU Admin, Delhi Govt, Central Govt, RSS-BJP & Delhi Police. Yet thousands of DU students stood firmly with us and our candidates fought well,” he wrote.