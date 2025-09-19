Delhi University records 39.5 per cent voter turnout in DUSU elections

The Delhi University on Thursday recorded the voter turnout of 39.5 per cent, marking a rise of 9.8% from last year’s 29.7% as students cast their votes for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) central panel amid heavy police presence and despite a hot and humid weekday.

A total of 52,635 students cast their votes out of 133,412 registered voters, marking a significant rise. The counting of votes will take place on Friday, September 19, reported Ifrah Mufti of The New Indian Express.

This year’s polling was spread across 195 booths at 52 polling stations. Voting began at 8:30 am at seven stations in 36 colleges and departments across North Campus and continued till 1 pm. Voting on the South Campus was also completed in the first half of the day, while in eight evening colleges, polling started at 3 pm and continued till evening.

Chief Election Officer Professor Raj Kishore Sharma confirmed that the elections were conducted peacefully. Observers deployed across the campus kept constant watch on polling stations, and electronic voting machines (EVMs) were shifted under security to the strong room in the Multipurpose Hall of the University Sports Complex.

Giving reasons for an improved voter turnout, Professor Sharma said, “We have got interesting figures from some colleges where the voting percentage crossed 40% and this has happened after many years in my knowledge. This indicates that the students, especially the freshers, appreciated the idea of clean and green DUSU elections, and they came ahead to exercise their vote.”



By 5:45 pm, EVMs from 43 polling stations had reached the strong room. While the day’s overall polling concluded smoothly, officials clarified that all voting data will be consolidated ahead of counting. The final tally will be available after the counting process on Friday.

The mood on campus remained vibrant through the day, with students actively participating in the electoral process. With major organisations like NSUI and ABVP vying for control of the union, all eyes are now on the results, which will decide the new face of student leadership at Delhi University.