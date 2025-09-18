DU: Students must have 75% attendance to contest DUSU polls, says Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has made it clear that students falling short of the mandatory 75 per cent attendance requirement cannot contest student body elections in Delhi University (DU) colleges.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, ruling on a petition challenging the rejection of a nomination for a college union election, held that institutions are within their rights to disqualify candidates who do not meet the attendance benchmark.

Court’s reasoning

In her order, Justice Pushkarna emphasised that meeting attendance requirements is fundamental to students’ academic responsibilities and cannot be treated as a mere formality.

“If the attendance of a candidate is below the minimum 75% attendance criteria, the concerned college would be within its authority to reject the nomination,” the order stated, as reported by Live Law.

She added that aspiring student leaders must first fulfil their academic obligations before seeking to represent their peers.

Impact on DUSU elections

The ruling carries immediate implications for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections for 2025–26, scheduled for September 18, with counting on September 19.

A total of 21 candidates are contesting for the four key posts, including president, vice-president, secretary, and joint secretary, and the verdict reinforces the importance of academic compliance even in the charged environment of DU student politics.

Rise of women candidates

This year’s election is notable for the increased participation of women. The Department of Buddhist Studies alone has three contenders for the post of president. Candidates from Hindu College, Bhagini Nivedita College, and the Department of Social Work are also in the running for secretary and joint secretary posts, reflecting a shift towards greater inclusivity in campus politics, as per a report by The Times of India.

Beyond the legal ruling, campaigning has focused on pressing student issues: hostel shortages, rising fees, women’s safety, and implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. While the ABVP and NSUI remain the main contenders, several independent candidates have entered the fray, bringing diverse perspectives into the election discourse.