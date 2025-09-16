LinkedIn Top MBA Programs 2025: 20 best global B-schools

LinkedIn, the world’s leading professional network, has released its third annual ranking of the top 100 global Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) programs, designed to help professionals expand their networks and unlock new career opportunities.

This ranking highlights business schools that foster long-term career success, at a time when the proportion of senior leaders with MBAs has increased by 32% and entrepreneurs with the degree have risen by 87% since 2010, according to LinkedIn data.

The Indian School of Business climbed to #5 from #6 last year, while the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad advanced to #17 from #19. Newcomers IIM-Calcutta and IIM-Bangalore debuted at #16 and #20, respectively. Stanford University maintained its #1 position globally, followed by Harvard University (#2), INSEAD (#3), and the University of Pennsylvania (#4). The rankings were determined by evaluating programs across five key areas: hiring and demand, career advancement, network strength, leadership potential, and diversity, to identify those best equipping alumni for professional growth.

Below are the Top 20 institutions from LinkedIn’s 2025 Top MBA global list: