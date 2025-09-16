LinkedIn Top MBA Programs 2025: 20 best global B-schools

LinkedIn reveals the Top MBA Programs 2025! 🎓 The 20 best global business schools for career growth are ranked.(Pic: istockphoto)

LinkedIn, the world’s leading professional network, has released its third annual ranking of the top 100 global Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) programs, designed to help professionals expand their networks and unlock new career opportunities.

This ranking highlights business schools that foster long-term career success, at a time when the proportion of senior leaders with MBAs has increased by 32% and entrepreneurs with the degree have risen by 87% since 2010, according to LinkedIn data.

The Indian School of Business climbed to #5 from #6 last year, while the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad advanced to #17 from #19. Newcomers IIM-Calcutta and IIM-Bangalore debuted at #16 and #20, respectively. Stanford University maintained its #1 position globally, followed by Harvard University (#2), INSEAD (#3), and the University of Pennsylvania (#4). The rankings were determined by evaluating programs across five key areas: hiring and demand, career advancement, network strength, leadership potential, and diversity, to identify those best equipping alumni for professional growth.

Below are the Top 20 institutions from LinkedIn’s 2025 Top MBA global list:

1. Stanford Graduate School of Business (Stanford University)

Most common job titles: Co-Founder, Product Manager, Chief Executive Officer
2. Harvard Business School (Harvard University)

Most common job titles: Product Manager, Founder, Chief Executive Officer
3. INSEAD 

Most common job titles: Product Manager, Strategy Consultant, Engagement Manager
4. The Wharton School (University of Pennsylvania)

Most common job titles: Investment Banking Associate, Product Manager, Founder
5. Indian School of Business

Most common job titles: Product Manager, Program Manager, Management Consultant
6. Kellogg School of Management (Northwestern University)

Most common job titles: Product Manager, Brand Manager, Investment Banking Associate
7. Sloan School of Management (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)

Most common job titles: Product Manager, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer
8. Tuck School of Business (Dartmouth College)

Most common job titles: Investment Banking Associate, Product Manager, Product Marketing Manager
9. Columbia Business School (Columbia University)

Most common job titles: Investment Banking Associate, Product Manager, Co-Founder
10. London Business School (University of London)

Most common job titles: Product Manager, Investment Banking Associate, Co-Founder
11. Booth School of Business (University of Chicago)

Most common job titles: Investment Banking Associate, Product Manager, Strategy Consultant
12. Saïd Business School (University of Oxford)

Most common job titles: Product Manager, Founder, Strategy Consultant
13. The Fuqua School of Business (Duke University)

Most common job titles: Product Manager, Investment Banking Associate, Strategy Consultant
14. Yale School of Management (Yale University)

Most common job titles: Investment Banking Associate, Product Manager, Program Manager
15. Haas School of Business (University of California, Berkeley)

Most common job titles: Product Manager, Co-Founder, Program Manager
16. Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta

Most common job titles: Product Manager, Business Analyst, Management Analyst
17. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Most common job titles: Product Manager, Sales Manager, Program Manager
18. Darden School of Business (University of Virginia)

Most common job titles: Investment Banking Associate, Product Manager, Strategy Consultant
19. Johnson Graduate School of Management, SC Johnson College of Business (Cornell University)

Most common job titles: Investment Banking Associate, Product Manager, Brand Manager
20. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

Most common job titles: Product Manager, Program Manager, Business Analyst
