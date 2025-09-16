IIT Roorkee issues stern warning against misinformation

The notice further emphasised that IIT Roorkee reserves the right to take strict legal measures against those responsible for disseminating false or defamatory content.

"The Institute cautions that it reserves the right to initiate FIRs and pursue legal proceedings against any individual or group involved in spreading defamatory or false information," the notice added.

Commitment to integrity

IIT Roorkee reiterated its dedication to maintaining high standards in all its endeavors.

"IIT Roorkee remains committed to the highest standards of professional ethics, institutional integrity, and academic excellence," the statement concluded.

Context of the notice

While the institute did not explicitly mention the reason behind the notice, sources suggest it may be related to a video circulating on social media showing a student dancing at Thomso, the institute’s cultural fest. The official statement does not directly reference this incident, but it is believed to be the catalyst for the warning, reported Times Now, on Monday, September 15.