Bengaluru City University expands foreign language learning with weekend courses

To address the increasing demand for foreign language proficiency, Bengaluru City University’s Centre for Global Languages is offering a variety of weekend courses.

These include certificate courses, undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) diplomas, and conversation courses in languages such as French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Italian, and Portuguese.



Course structure and schedule

The courses are designed to accommodate busy schedules, with classes held on Saturdays from 2 pm to 6 pm and Sundays from 9 am to 12 pm.

Students who have completed their Pre-University Course (PUC) can directly enroll in postgraduate degree programmes upon successfully completing the A1 to B2.2 level courses.



Specialised Japanese diploma

The Centre offers a one-year UG diploma in Japanese, conducted in hybrid mode, tailored for professional degree or diploma holders seeking opportunities in Japan or with Japanese companies in India. Eligible candidates can benefit from scholarships and placement support, according to a press release.

Dr Jyothi Venkatesh, Director of the Centre for Global Languages, stressed the value of these programmes, stating, “With dedicated programmes and expert guidance, students and professionals alike can unlock pathways to international success.”



Course details

Certificate Course (A1–A2 levels): A one-year programme spanning two semesters.

UG Diploma (B1 level): A continuation of the certificate course, covering B1.1 and B1.2 stages.

PG Diploma (B2 level): An advanced course with B2.1 and B2.2 stages, equivalent to degree-level proficiency.



The deadline to apply for these courses is September 30.



For more details, interested individuals can contact the Centre for Global Languages at Bengaluru City University, New Academic Block, PK Block, Palace Road, Near Mysore Bank Circle, Bengaluru 560009, or call 080-29572019/6361756549.