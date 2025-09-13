Safety measures introduced at Jadavpur University after drowning incident

A tragic incident at Jadavpur University in Kolkata, where third-year student Anamika Mondal drowned after falling into a lake, has sent shockwaves through the city.

The incident has prompted the university to implement stringent new safety guidelines to prevent future tragedies and address growing concerns about campus security. Below is a detailed breakdown of the events and the university’s response, reported Times Now, today, Saturday, September 13.



A third-year student, Anamika Mondal, fell into a lake on the Jadavpur University campus and was pulled out unconscious.

Despite efforts to save her, she was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The incident, which occurred during a cultural program on campus, has triggered widespread panic and raised serious questions about the safety measures in place at the university.



New safety guidelines issued

In response to the tragedy, Jadavpur University has introduced a comprehensive set of guidelines aimed at enhancing student safety and tightening campus security. These measures include restrictions on substances, entry protocols, vehicle regulations, and public access to the campus.



Ban on drugs and alcohol

The university has imposed a strict ban on the use of drugs and alcohol on campus premises, with authorities warning that violations will face severe legal consequences. This decision comes in light of the cultural program held on the night of the incident, as reported by the police.



Mandatory identity card for evening entry

To regulate access to the campus after hours, students are now required to present their university identity card for entry after 7 pm. In cases where a student lacks their ID, they must provide alternative valid documentation and a written explanation for their visit.



Vehicle entry regulations

The university has mandated that all vehicles, whether two-wheelers or four-wheelers, must display a parking sticker issued by Jadavpur University to gain entry. These stickers must be prominently placed and clearly visible to security personnel.



Ban on morning walks for general public

To further control access, the university has prohibited morning and evening walks for the general public on campus grounds. This directive aims to limit non-student presence and enhance overall security.