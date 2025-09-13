IIT Guwahati achieves breakthrough in affordable insulin production in India

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, have developed a groundbreaking method to produce human insulin using Pseudomonas fluorescens, a safe and efficient bacterial system.



This advancement, led by Dr Veeranki Venkata Dasu, Professor and former Head of the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, aims to make insulin more affordable and accessible. The team includes Ansuman Sahoo, Prabir Kumar Das, Dr MSRC Murthy, and Prof Sanjukta Patra.



Patented technology and published research



The technology has secured two Indian patents: Patent No. 568947 (Application No 202431045821, granted on 22-07-2025) and Patent No. 536416 (Application No 202331058235, granted on 01-05-2024). The research findings have been published in prestigious journals, including the International Journal of Biological Macromolecules and the Journal of Biotechnology.



Addressing the global diabetes crisis

Diabetes affects over 537 million adults worldwide, with the International Diabetes Federation projecting that by 2050, one in eight adults will have the condition.



Insulin is a critical, life-saving hormone for patients with type 1 diabetes and many with type 2 diabetes. However, current insulin production methods are costly and inefficient, often yielding low output and requiring complex purification processes.



Novel expression system

Prof Veeranki Venkata Dasu, lead author of the research, stated, “Creating a novel expression system for manufacturing insulin is one of the solutions. A bioprocess technology is developed using Genetic, Metabolic and Biochemical Engineering approaches for recombinant human insulin production using Pseudomonas fluorescens, a BSL-1 microorganism. The developed expression system is not only capable of insulin production but also opens an avenue to produce other therapeutic proteins as well as industrial enzymes.”



Advantages over traditional methods

Ansuman Sahoo, a PhD and PMRF research scholar at IIT Guwahati, highlighted the limitations of existing methods: “The most common method of producing insulin is by using a bacterium called Escherichia coli, or E. coli. Though effective, these bacteria produce insulin in the form of insoluble lumps and require complex processing to make the insulin usable. Other systems, such as yeast and mammalian cells, have also been used to produce insulin, but come with certain limitations, making them less sustainable. Food-grade compounds can be used in place of toxic inducers in the established expression system.”



Simplifying production with soluble insulin

The IIT Guwahati team’s use of Pseudomonas fluorescens marks the first successful demonstration of human insulin production in a soluble form using this bacterium. This approach simplifies the production process by reducing the need for complex purification steps, thereby lowering costs. The bacterium’s safety and ability to produce large amounts of soluble protein without harmful by-products make it ideal for large-scale insulin production.



Future impact on affordable healthcare

With the rising demand for insulin, particularly with emerging non-invasive delivery methods like oral insulin, affordable production methods are crucial. This new approach addresses the limitations of current systems, offering the potential to make insulin more widely available at a lower cost. The technology represents a significant step toward accessible healthcare solutions, ensuring life-saving treatments reach those in need.