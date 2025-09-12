‘Institute was not consulted’: IIT Bombay distances itself from UC Berkeley event over controversial flyer

It further added, “The details of the programme have been removed from the website of New Political Economy Initiative with immediate effect. No one from IIT Bombay is attending the conference. The Institute was not at all consulted about the flyer. We are deeply shocked and upset by its content. The Institute will cease to associate with these faculty members from UC Berkeley and University of Massachusetts-Amherst going forward. Further investigation into the matter will be conducted.”

Content of the controversial flyer

The flyer in question, titled Pyramid of Capitalist India, depicts a pyramid with five layers. The top shows caricatures of business tycoons with the statement “we rule you,” followed by caricatures resembling ruling party leaders with the statement “we fool you.”

The next row shows security personnel with the line “we shoot at you,” while the bottom two layers depict the middle class and the working class with captions reading “we work for all” and “we feed all.”

The workshop, co-sponsored by UC Berkeley and the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, aims to explore how “capitalist accumulation is socially structured across South Asia.”