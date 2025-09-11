University of Hyderabad faces backlash over dissolution of students’ union

A coalition of over a dozen student organisations at the University of Hyderabad has issued a scathing joint statement condemning the administration’s decision to dissolve the elected Students’ Union for the 2024–25 academic year.

The groups, including the Dalit Students’ Union (DSU), All India Students Association (AISA), Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU), Students Federation of India (SFI), Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), and Fraternity Movement, among others, have labeled the move as arbitrary and unlawful, sparking widespread outrage on campus and beyond, reported The Hans India.



Allegations of undemocratic action

The student bodies accused the administration of violating the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, upheld by the Supreme Court, which mandate democratic elections and autonomy for student organisations.

They also claim the decision disregards the university’s own constitutional guidelines for student governance. Umesh Ambedkar, President of the dissolved Students’ Union, stated, “The dissolution of the Students’ Union without due process is a direct attack on campus democracy.”

Other union leaders, including Vice-President Akash Kumar, General Secretary Nihad Sulaiman, and Joint Secretary Triveni, echoed this sentiment and demanded the immediate reinstatement of the union.

The coalition’s statement called for judicial intervention to hold the university administration accountable and safeguard democratic institutions on campus. “We stand united in defense of student voices,” the statement declared. The protest has gained significant traction, with support from regional and national student organizations, including the National Students Union of India (NSUI), Tribal Students Forum (TSF), Muslim Students Federation (MSF), and Jammu & Kashmir Student Organisation.