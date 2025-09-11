IIT Madras launches India’s first state-level startup dashboard for Tamil Nadu

On Thursday, September 11, 2025, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), in collaboration with Guidance Tamil Nadu, launched ‘INNOVATION-TN,’ India’s first state-level dashboard dedicated to startups and innovation.

This platform offers a comprehensive view of Tamil Nadu’s startup ecosystem, serving as a vital resource for stakeholders including investors, industries, financial institutions, and startup founders.



What is the INNOVATION-TN dashboard?



The INNOVATION-TN dashboard, developed by IIT Madras’s Centre for Research on Start-ups and Risk Financing (CREST) in partnership with YNOS Venture Engine, highlights Tamil Nadu’s innovation capabilities. It aims to foster connections within the startup ecosystem, and drive economic growth, through technological innovation.



An MoU signed on July 23, 2025, between Guidance Tamil Nadu, IIT Madras, and YNOS formalized the collaboration, with IIT Madras providing academic oversight and research inputs, and Guidance Tamil Nadu offering institutional support and alignment with state priorities.



Tamil Nadu’s startup ecosystem

Tamil Nadu, India’s second-largest industrial economy and the most industrialised state, has emerged as a leading hub for startups.

As of August 2025, the state hosts nearly 19,000 startups, which have collectively generated over 2.2 lakh jobs and attracted investments surpassing ₹1,20,000 crores.

Notably, 45 startups have secured investments of ₹200 crore or more, and the state is home to 228 active incubators and startup-enabling organizations, the highest in India.