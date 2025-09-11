IIIT Hyderabad introduces flexible online Master’s in Data Science program. Details here!

The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H) has introduced its first fully online degree program, a Master of Science in Data Science (MSc. DS), through its Division of Flexible Learning (DFL).

This two-year, UGC-approved program is designed to provide rigorous academic training in data science while offering the flexibility of an online format, allowing students up to four years to complete their degree.

Here are the key features

The Online MSc Data Science program is tailored for working professionals and learners unable to attend on-campus classes, enabling them to upskill without disrupting their careers.

Notably, the program does not require an entrance examination, making it accessible to a diverse pool of talented learners. The curriculum blends theoretical knowledge with practical applications, preparing graduates for high-demand roles in the rapidly evolving data science industry.

Application and timeline

Applications for the program are open until October 12, 2025, with classes commencing on November 1, 2025. Prospective students can apply through the DFL website at https://dfl.iiit.ac.in/programs/degree/msc/ds starting mid-September.

“This program has been launched as a response to the growing demand for accessible, high-quality education in data science,” said Prof. Venkatesh Choppella, Associate Dean of the Division of Flexible Learning at IIIT Hyderabad. “Our goal is to equip learners with the skills to excel in one of the fastest-growing sectors globally — without the barriers of location or rigid scheduling.”

Prof.Sandeep K. Shukla, Director of IIITH, added,"IIIT Hyderabad's UGC approved Masters degree program in Data Science will enable students from all over India, as well as anywhere in the world to get skilled in Data Science and be effective in the field - either in research or in their jobs. This is a new program, and it has been approved by the UGC, and will provide equivalent standing as any other Masters degree program to those who complete this program. We are happy that IIIT Hyderabad's Division of Flexible Learning is launching this course, and we invite all potential students to take advantage of this program and get higher education from the comfort of their home or work. We plan to offer similar programs in other fields of knowledge and technology skills in the near future."

With its flexible structure and industry-focused content, the Online MSc Data Science program aims to become a leading choice for aspiring data professionals across India and beyond, setting a precedent for future online programs from IIIT Hyderabad.