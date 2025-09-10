IIT Madras launches 6 new AI courses through Swayam Plus platform for teachers

On Monday, September 8, 2025, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras introduced a groundbreaking course, AI for Educators, aimed at empowering K-12 teachers and aspiring educators with essential AI skills.

Launched by Prof V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, at a campus event, this course is designed to enhance teaching, assessment, and student engagement through AI-driven pedagogical strategies.

Expansion of ‘AI For All’ initiative

IIT Madras, through its SWAYAM Plus platform and in partnership with IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, is expanding its AI For All initiative to include school teachers from Kindergarten to Class XII.

Alongside the new AI for Educators course, five existing courses: AI in Physics, AI in Chemistry, AI in Accounting, Cricket Analytics with AI, and AI/ML using Python, are now accessible to a broader audience, including undergraduate and postgraduate students, faculty, and teachers.

These courses aim to make AI education inclusive across disciplines, catering to learners from arts, science, commerce, and beyond.

Course details and accessibility

All six courses, ranging from 25 to 45 hours, are offered free of cost through SWAYAM Plus in online mode. Learners seeking certification can opt for proctored exams at designated centers for a nominal fee.

The courses are designed to provide hands-on experience and practical applications of AI, ensuring accessibility and relevance for diverse learners.

The last date to register for these courses is October 10, 2025, via the link: https://swayam-plus.swayam2.ac.in/ai-for-all-courses .

For clarifications or callback requests, contact: pmu-sp@swayam2.ac.in.

Course offerings under ‘AI For All’

1. AI for educators

This course targets K-12 teachers and aspiring educators, focusing on AI-driven teaching strategies, assessment tools, and student engagement techniques. Participants will gain hands-on experience in applying AI for productivity and learner-centered education.

2. AI in physics

Aimed at UG/PG students and faculty, this course explores AI applications like machine learning and neural networks in solving physics problems, featuring hands-on labs and interactive applications.

3. AI in chemistry

Designed for UG/PG students and faculty, this course introduces AI in molecular predictions and chemical reaction modeling, using real-world datasets and Python programming.

4. AI in accounting

Tailored for commerce and management students, this course bridges accounting principles with AI automation, leveraging Python and datasets for practical learning.

5. Cricket analytics with AI

This course, open to UG/PG students and faculty, focuses on sports analytics, teaching students to analyse cricket data using Python, data science, and visualisation techniques.

6. AI/ML using Python

A foundational course for UG/PG students and faculty, covering Python programming, statistics, linear algebra, optimisation, and data visualisation for AI and machine learning applications.

SWAYAM Plus: A platform for inclusive learning

SWAYAM Plus, an initiative under the Ministry of Education, hosted by IIT Madras, offers over 430 online courses across 15+ sectors, including Engineering, BFSI, Hospitality, and IT/ITeS.

With over 3,70,000 registered learners, the platform provides high-quality, employment-oriented education, with many courses credit-aligned and vetted by IIT Madras experts.