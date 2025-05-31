After creating the course Master of City Design in Chicago, what does Anant National University's Provost have in mind?

A

The vision of ‘विकसित भारत’ (Developed India) is deeply rooted in India’s centuries-old struggle for self-reliance and all-around progress. It has steadfastly shaped the aspirations of millions of our countrymen over time. Today, India is moving forward at an unprecedented scale and speed, rapidly lifting millions out of deep poverty every year, and Anant is fundamentally committed to advancing the mission of national progress from the university’s very beginning.

However, to achieve this long-sought dream, India needs more than just well-trained doctors, engineers, teachers and management professionals. We definitely need innovative, solution-oriented designers adept at addressing complex contemporary challenges facing our country. At Anant, we prepare such creative changemakers equipped with appropriate skills and a holistic, interdisciplinary understanding needed to design better for wider impact.

India’s growth story, propelled by infrastructural development and technological growth, demands thousands of thoughtful, creative designers who can work seamlessly across disciplines to shape our cities, supporting systems and lived experiences in clever ways that enhance national development as well as create a better quality of life for everyone. Anant is born to meet this national requirement and is therefore committed to creating well-trained future professionals who will promote a better-developed India and, indeed, contribute to the entire world.