Nation's first Integrated MBBS-Ayurveda course at JIPMER | Here are details

Jadhav, who reviewed ongoing and proposed projects during a meeting with JIPMER, stated that medical facilities at JIPMER would be enhanced in accordance with the plans drawn up by JIPMER to meet the needs of the people. He assured full financial support for the institute’s expansion. “Funds will not be a constraint,” he stated, the ministry had already sanctioned Rs 1,450 crore as Grant-in-Aid for current year.

The institute currently caters to over 6,000 outpatients daily and has 1,800 inpatient beds.

JIPMER Director Dr Vir Singh Negi outlined new infrastructure plans, including an Advanced Trauma Centre and Organ Transplant Centre at Sedarapet at a projected cost of `846 crore. Construction of a 492-bed hospital at JIPMER's Karaikal campus is also underway, with outpatient services expected to start by January 2027 and completed by June 2027. Dialysis and in-patient services have recently begun at the Multi-Specialty Consulting Unit in Yanam.

Jadhav also revealed that a proposal from the Puducherry government for a new medical college is being considered. Responding to concerns about staff shortages at the 50-bed AYUSH hospital in Villianur, he said the Union government would support recruitment efforts through the UT government or the National Rural Health Mission, stated a report by The New Indian Express.