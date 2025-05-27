US' Brandeis University announces Heller School Fellowships for PhD students. Check details here

Brandeis University’s Heller School for Social Policy has introduced fully-funded fellowships for PhD students, aimed at supporting students interested in sustainable international development, and global health policy.

The Heller School fellowships offer financial support for PhD students, covering full tuition, mandatory fees, and the premium for individual Brandeis health insurance, along with an annual stipend for the first two years.

In the third and fourth years, the fellowship continues to cover tuition, fees, and health insurance and provides an annual stipend.

Selection is merit-based, with a particular emphasis on candidates demonstrating a strong commitment to social justice.

Applicants must sign a fellowship acceptance letter at the start of their first, third, and fourth years to confirm and update the fellowship terms. They must also fulfill certain conditions, mentioned in great lengths at their official website at heller.brandeis.edu.

To maintain the fellowship, PhD students must meet specific conditions each year. Full-time resident students are required to enroll in at least three courses per semester, while part-time students must take a minimum of two courses.

This initiative highlights Brandeis University’s commitment to support PhD candidates in addressing critical global challenges through the Heller School’s programmes.