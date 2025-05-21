US Research Institute in New York named after Dr Achyuta Samanta

The City University of New York (CUNY) has named a newly established research institute after well-known educationist Dr Achyuta Samanta. The institute, titled the “Achyuta Samanta India Initiative CUNY Crest Institute” (ASIICCI), was inaugurated on Tuesday, May 20, in New York.



The inauguration took place in the presence of academicians and dignitaries from the United States (US). This is the first time a research institute in the US has been named after an Indian.

The institute will support research by American students on Odisha’s art and heritage. It will also focus on Dr Samanta’s work in education and tribal development, stated a press release from the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT).



The initiative was proposed by Dr Milton Santiago, President of Bronx Community College under CUNY, after his recent visit to KIIT and KISS in Bhubaneswar.

Impressed by Dr Samanta’s work, Dr Santiago suggested naming the institute after him. The proposal was approved by the university board. Dr Samanta attended the inauguration on an invitation from Dr Santiago.

At the inauguration, Dr Santiago remarked, “The Achyuta Samanta India Initiative will help American students from diverse backgrounds understand and engage with India’s tribal communities, cultural roots, and one of the world’s most impactful educational models.”