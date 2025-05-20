IIPS Mumbai students disheartened by convocation delays for second consecutive year

Students at the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai, are expressing deep disappointment as the institute has postponed its convocation ceremony for the second year.

The last convocation held at IIPS was the 64th, conducted in 2023. This year, students were initially informed via email that a joint convocation for the 65th and 66th batches would be held on May 21, 2025.

Many students made travel arrangements, booking flights and trains to attend the long-awaited event.

However, just two days before the scheduled date, on May 19, they received an abrupt notice that the convocation had been postponed indefinitely, with no new date provided.

For many, this has become a distressingly familiar experience. One student, who had made travel arrangements from Singapore for herself and her family last year, shared her frustration:

“Last year, the convocation date was changed and eventually cancelled — all without proper communication. I spent over Rs 35,000 on flight bookings, only to be informed of the cancellation just a day before departure.”

“And now, the same situation is repeating itself. Important notices are being uploaded abruptly without any prior warning or clarity. How can an institution make such abrupt decisions overnight, without regard for students’ time, money, or planning?” she said.

Many other students echoed her views, pointing to the financial losses and emotional distress caused by the repeated postponements and lack of clear communication.

“Please consider the fact that the convocation is for celebrating the achievement of an institute's students and teachers. Please do not disregard our time, money and emotions,” another student remarked, expressing his discontent.

When contacted, Dr Dewaram A Nagdeve, Director & Senior Professor (Additional Charge) at IIPS Mumbai, explained that they had informed the students based on the date provided by the Statistics Division in Delhi.

“But now there is a problem as the chief guest isn’t able to attend. So, we are planning to conduct the convocation after we obtain the dates of the chief guest,” he confirmed.

The International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) in Mumbai is a Deemed-to-be university and an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Students now demand accountability and more transparent communication from the administration, as the repeated changes have caused significant inconvenience and financial loss.