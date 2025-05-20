Ashoka University students condemn professor’s arrest, call it ‘stark violation of academic freedom’

Students at Ashoka University have joined their faculty in demanding the immediate release of Dr Ali Khan Mahmudabad, head of the Political Science department, calling his arrest “wrongful” and an affront to the very ideals he championed in the classroom.

Haryana Police took Dr Mahmudabad into custody on Sunday, May 18, after two FIRs (First Information Reports) were filed at Rai police station, Sonipat, alleging that his social‑media posts about Operation Sindoor threatened India’s sovereignty and integrity.

The complaints were lodged separately by Haryana State Commission for Women chairperson Renu Bhatia and a local village sarpanch.

Students speak out

In a joint statement issued on Monday, May 19, enrollees of Mahmudabad’s popular elective ‘Banish the Poets’ said they “stand firmly united and in solidarity” with their professor.