IIT Bombay to open first overseas campus in Japan | PhD programme to roll out first

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is gearing up to establish its first overseas campus in Japan, marking a significant milestone in the institute's global expansion.

Set to begin operations in 2026, this initiative follows the footsteps of IIT Delhi’s venture in Abu Dhabi and IIT Madras’s campus in Zanzibar.

Unlike a standalone setup, IIT Bombay’s Japan campus will emerge from a strategic collaboration with Tohoku University, a prestigious government-supported institution in Japan.

The collaboration will initially roll out with a research-driven PhD programme, with MTech offerings expected to follow shortly after, as per a report by India Today.

This move is seen as a bid to harness the complementary strengths of both nations, including Japan’s cutting-edge technological ecosystem and India’s robust academic foundation. The campus will function not just as an academic hub but also as a catalyst for deepening bilateral ties through joint research, innovation exchange, and industrial collaboration.

Planning accelerated after both institutions signed a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Japan last month, added the report.

With over 1,600 Indian students currently studying in Japan, this number is expected to rise through the new initiative. Japanese firms, which have consistently recruited from IIT Bombay, add another layer of opportunity for students and researchers alike.

Initially focused on postgraduate (PG) education, the Japan campus will prioritise research and innovation. Undergraduate (UG) programmes are not on the cards for now.

The aim is to build a high-impact academic and industrial ecosystem by blending India’s expertise in software and engineering with Japan’s advanced manufacturing and Research and Development (R&D) capabilities.