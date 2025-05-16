Azim Premji Foundation announces scholarship for 2.5 lakh girl students across 18 states

The Azim Premji Foundation has launched a scholarship programme to support up to 2.5 lakh girls pursuing higher education in 18 states. The announcement was made during a press conference in Bengaluru on Thursday, May 15.

The scholarship provides Rs 30,000 annually for the duration of a degree or diploma programme to girls who have completed their Class 12 education in government schools and have secured admission in recognised higher education institutions. The amount will be credited in two instalments directly to the students’ bank accounts, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The programme will cover states including Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and more. The application process for the 2025-26 cycle will begin in September 2025. The programme, which was piloted in the 2024-25 academic year in certain districts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand, supported over 25,000 girls in its initial phase.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, Anurag Behar, CEO of Azim Premji Foundation, said, “Despite the all-round progress India has made, girls continue to face societal and financial barriers in accessing education. We are making a significant commitment to support girls to pursue higher education, helping them to gain greater control over their life’s trajectory”.