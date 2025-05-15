Centurion University revolutionises rural healthcare with 'Healthcare on Wheels' initiative

Centurion University of Technology and Management, a pioneer in community-focused innovation, has launched its flagship 'Healthcare on Wheels' initiative — a mobile healthcare vehicle designed to deliver essential medical services to the marginalised and remote regions of Odisha.

With this, Centurion University has become the first university in the state to introduce a fully equipped mobile healthcare unit dedicated to comprehensive rural outreach, stated a press release from the institute.

This ground breaking project extends the university’s longstanding commitment to public health, following years of impactful healthcare camps across rural Odisha. These initiatives have reached thousands in marginalized communities with eye screenings, eyewear distribution, and preventive health education.

Dr Mukti Kanta Mishra, President of Centurion University, shared:

“We are thrilled to take our healthcare mission forward through the ‘Healthcare on Wheels’ initiative. Our years of outreach have shown how transformative accessible healthcare can be. This mobile unit allows us to directly reach communities, offering a wide range of services — from vision care to maternal and child health.”