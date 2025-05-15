Centurion University revolutionises rural healthcare with 'Healthcare on Wheels' initiative

Centurion University of Technology and Management, a pioneer in community-focused innovation, has launched its flagship 'Healthcare on Wheels' initiative — a mobile healthcare vehicle designed to deliver essential medical services to the marginalised and remote regions of Odisha.
With this, Centurion University has become the first university in the state to introduce a fully equipped mobile healthcare unit dedicated to comprehensive rural outreach, stated a press release from the institute.
This ground breaking project extends the university’s longstanding commitment to public health, following years of impactful healthcare camps across rural Odisha. These initiatives have reached thousands in marginalized communities with eye screenings, eyewear distribution, and preventive health education.
Dr Mukti Kanta Mishra, President of Centurion University, shared:
“We are thrilled to take our healthcare mission forward through the ‘Healthcare on Wheels’ initiative. Our years of outreach have shown how transformative accessible healthcare can be. This mobile unit allows us to directly reach communities, offering a wide range of services — from vision care to maternal and child health.”
Funded by the LIC Golden Jubilee Foundation, the mobile healthcare vehicle will offer an array of services, including:
Vision screening and optical dispensing
Doctor consultations
Pathological investigations
ECG and EMG testing
Maternal and child health care
In collaboration with Essilor and other strategic partners, Centurion University aims to make quality healthcare accessible in regions where medical infrastructure is scarce or non-existent.
The launch event was attended by key dignitaries, including Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO & MD of LIC India, who praised the University’s innovative approach.
“Centurion University’s initiative is a powerful example of how education institutions can lead societal transformation. ‘Healthcare on Wheels’ will significantly enhance access to quality care in rural areas. We are proud to support this mission,” he remarked.
Shrawan Kumar, Zonal Manager, LIC India (Patna), added:
“This initiative reflects a thoughtful blend of healthcare, education, and social empowerment. Centurion University’s focus on skill-driven, impact-oriented outreach is commendable, and LIC is honoured to be part of this meaningful journey.”
Other notable guests included Permendra Hari (Zonal Manager, LIC, Patna), Manoj Kumar Panda (Regional Manager – Marketing, East Central Zone, Patna), Dr Supriya Pattanayak (Vice Chancellor), Dr. Ajay Nayak (Pro Vice Chancellor), Debasish Panda (Comptroller of Finance), Sanjeev Mishra (Senior GM, Projects), and Swagatika Mohapatra (Deputy MD, Social Entrepreneurship Initiatives).
As Odisha’s first university to deploy a mobile healthcare unit, Centurion University continues to lead with purpose — bridging gaps in access, promoting preventive care, and embedding social impact into the heart of education.