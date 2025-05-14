Kerala: Seminars on Pahalgam, Kashmir cancelled by Kerala University & Calicut University; “backing RSS ideology,” says Left

Both Kerala University and the University of Calicut (CU) recently cancelled seminars about Kashmir and the recent tragic incident in Pahalgam, a decision that drew harsh criticism from academics and student bodies. One of the two colleges' vice-chancellors called a planned seminar "anti-national," citing national security concerns.

Widespread protests and charges of political bias and repression of dissent in academic settings have been triggered by the cancellations, which came after event posters and articles critical of the Indian government were circulated, Maktoob Media reported.

Kerala University is at the centre of a growing political and academic controversy following the Department of Tamil's cancellation of a seminar in response to the recent fatal attack in Pahalgam. The event, scheduled for May 9, was called off by interim Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal, who described it as "anti-national."

While the university did not take official action against the researcher who oversaw the programme or the Head of Department (HoD), the development elicited strong political reactions. The Students' Federation of India (SFI) strongly condemned the vice-chancellor, accusing him of supporting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) ideology.

The controversy erupted after a notice was posted for a 'Friday Literary Circle' discussion at the Tamil Department. The organisers also shared a link to "Pahalgam attack: Truths drowned in nationalist frenzy" from a Tamil-language website. The essay chastised the union administration for manipulating nationalist sentiment, particularly in light of the forthcoming Bihar elections.

Following this, Prof Kunnummal directed the university registrar to withdraw the circular and demanded an explanation from the department director. In her answer, Head of Department Hepsy Rose Mary A expressed regret and stated that the event was planned without her knowledge. The research scholar who oversaw the programme also apologised.

Given their statements, the university decided not to take disciplinary action. However, the vice-chancellor reported the matter to the chancellor.

Meanwhile, the University of Calicut (CU) came under fire for postponing a Kashmir-related conference scheduled to be organised by the EMS Chair for Marxian Studies on May 15.

According to sources, the conference focused on the purported genocide in Kashmir. CU Vice-Chancellor P Raveendran, who also heads the EMS Chair, is believed to have rejected the request, citing the country's current sociopolitical climate. The speaker for the lecture was slated to be Syeda Saiyidain Hameed, a well-known women's rights activist and former Planning Commission member.

The seminar, titled "Kashmiriyat and Hyper-Majoritarianism," was cancelled after the vice-chancellor intervened. Left-wing academics have since accused CU officials of giving in to pressure from the Union government to silence dissenting academic views.