Excellence of DAV Unit - VIII in CBSE Class 10 and 12 2025 exams

DAV Public School Unit-VIII shines with 86.55% as the school average in aggregate, in which all 277 students of Class X have passed and 272 students have been placed in the first division in the recently published Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X Results 2025.
As many as 143 students have secured more than 90% and 215 students secured more than 80%. Devanshi Jenamani has brought laurels to the school by being the school topper with 497 marks (99.4%). Anshul Das has got the second position with 99.0% and Kavya Samal has bagged the third position with 98.8%.
As many as 37 students in Sanskrit, 27 students in Mathematics, 13 students in Odia, 9 students in Science and 3 students in Social Science have secured cent per cent marks, stated a press release from the institute.
In the Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) 2025 Science stream, the highest percentage of 96.8% has been scored by Navaneet Priyadarshi. Ansuman Ranasingh, Gaurav Bhuyan, Prachi Mishra and Vivaan Nanda stood second with 96.6% and Amlan Aryan & Suman Subasis secured third position with 96.4%. 251 students have passed with the first division.
Also, 16 students secured more than 95% and 61 students have secured more than 90%.
In the Commerce stream, 68 students have passed and 67 students bagged the first division. K Sri Sai Laasya and Rohit Agrawal jointly bagged the first position with 97.4%. Sunandana Dash got the second position with 97%. Iswar Das got the third position with 96.8%.
In the Humanities stream, all 37 students have passed and 36 students bagged the first division. Sanchita Priyadarshini stood FIRST with 95.2%, Mansikha Nayak stood second with 94.4% and Nayonika Jena stood third with 94.2%.
For this excellent and exemplary success, the Chairman of the School Managing Committee, Santosh Upadhyay, Regional Director-cum-Manager Dr KC Satapathy and Principal Ipsita Das have congratulated the students and conveyed their warm wishes to the parents & faculty members and expressed their overwhelming happiness.