Excellence of DAV Unit - VIII in CBSE Class 10 and 12 2025 exams

DAV Public School Unit-VIII shines with 86.55% as the school average in aggregate, in which all 277 students of Class X have passed and 272 students have been placed in the first division in the recently published Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X Results 2025.

As many as 143 students have secured more than 90% and 215 students secured more than 80%. Devanshi Jenamani has brought laurels to the school by being the school topper with 497 marks (99.4%). Anshul Das has got the second position with 99.0% and Kavya Samal has bagged the third position with 98.8%.

As many as 37 students in Sanskrit, 27 students in Mathematics, 13 students in Odia, 9 students in Science and 3 students in Social Science have secured cent per cent marks, stated a press release from the institute.

In the Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) 2025 Science stream, the highest percentage of 96.8% has been scored by Navaneet Priyadarshi. Ansuman Ranasingh, Gaurav Bhuyan, Prachi Mishra and Vivaan Nanda stood second with 96.6% and Amlan Aryan & Suman Subasis secured third position with 96.4%. 251 students have passed with the first division.

Also, 16 students secured more than 95% and 61 students have secured more than 90%.