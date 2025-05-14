DAV Chandrasekharpur sustains its glorious tradition of academic excellence in CBSE exams

DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar, has once again reinforced its reputation as a beacon of scholastic brilliance with stellar performances in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X and XII Board Examinations declared on Tuesday, May 13.

Upholding its rich legacy, the school’s students have excelled across all streams — Science, Commerce, Humanities — and in Class X, setting new benchmarks of academic success, stated a press release from the institute.

In Class X, out of 269 students who appeared, 54 students scored an exceptional 95% and above, 141 students secured over 90%, and a commendable 260 achieved more than 60%.

Mihika Mohanty and Aakansha Samal emerged as joint toppers with an impressive 98.4%, followed closely by Anoushka Tripathy, Srividya Dash, and Riti Acharya, who secured the second position with 98.2%.

Dona Pradhan and Sameekhya Mohanty jointly stood third with 97.8%.

Several students attained a perfect 100 in subjects, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and Sanskrit reflecting conceptual clarity, rigorous preparation, and academic diligence.

In Class XII Science, among 332 students, 90 secured above 90%, 211 above 80%, and all 332 students scored above 60%. Sriman Bishnu Prasad Satapathy led the stream with 98%, followed by Sanjay Kumar Sahu with 97.8%, and KPS Shreyas with 97.6%.

Many students also scored full marks in subjects such as Chemistry, Mathematics, and Painting — underscoring the school’s strong academic foundation and excellence in STEM disciplines.

The Commerce stream too demonstrated consistent brilliance. Out of 45 students, 10 scored above 90%, 34 secured above 80%, and all students scored above 60%. Parth Agrawal and Vivaswan Mahali jointly topped the stream with 97.2%, followed by Anwesha Maharana with 96.8% in the second position, and Keshav Agrawal stood third with 95.8%.

Full marks in Painting stood as an example to the comprehensive guidance and mentoring provided by the faculty.

In the Humanities stream, all 35 students secured above 75% with distinctive success with 20 scoring above 90% and 32 above 80%. Chinmayee Priyadarshini led the stream with 96.8%, followed by Debadeepa Tripathy with 96.6% in the second position, and Reesha Mishra secured the third position with 96.2%.

Outstanding performances, including perfect scores in subjects such as Geography, Political Science, Psychology, and Painting, highlighted the students’ depth of understanding and interdisciplinary excellence.

Dr Sujata Sahu, Principal of the institution, congratulated the students, parents, and teachers on this remarkable achievement.

“These phenomenal results are a reflection of unwavering dedication, holistic education, and the nurturing academic ecosystem that DAV Chandrasekharpur stands for. Our students have not only upheld our legacy but have also created new milestones of success,” she remarked.

The school management commended the collective efforts of students, faculty, and parents, and extended best wishes to all achievers for their future endeavours.