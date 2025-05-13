BITSAT 2025 slot booking link out now; here are steps to book exam slots

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani’s Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2025 Session 1 examination will be conducted from May 26 to May 30, 2025.

The official link for BITSAT 2025 slot booking, Session 1 exam, was released today, May 13, 2025. Candidates can access the slot booking facility at bitsadmission.com.

Candidates can book exam dates, slots, and centres according to their preference and availability through this portal.

The exam has two slots, from 9 am to 12 pm for the morning session and 2 pm to 5 pm for the afternoon session. The last slot booking date is May 16, and Session 2 will start on June 16, 2025.

The BITSAT 2025 test city allotment for Session 1 was also announced on May 13 at bitsadmission.com.

Candidates can log in and select their BITSAT 2025 exam centres as per the allotted test city. The test city allotment is based on the candidates' preference in the application form.

Slots are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and they cannot be changed once allotted.

Candidates who have completed the slot booking can download the admit card from the official website.

The BITSAT 2025 hall ticket for Session 1 will be released on May 23, 2025. The admit card for Session 2 exam will be released on June 20, 2025.

Candidates can access all the facilities at bitsadmission.com by logging in using their application number and password.

Details, including the allotted exam centre, date, timings, and necessary guidelines, can be checked through the hall ticket. Candidates must present the hall ticket while reporting to the exam centre with one valid photo identity proof.