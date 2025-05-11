Leander Paes–Samanta Sports Academy to be established at KIIT-KISS

The Leander Paes–Samanta Sports Academy is set to be established at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS).

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday, May 10, between KIIT-KISS and tennis legend Leander Paes in this regard, stated a press release from the institute.

The Founder of KIIT and KISS, Dr Achyuta Samanta, signed the MoU on behalf of the institutions, while Leander Paes signed on his own behalf. As per the agreement, the academy will promote 16 different sports, including tennis.

Olympian, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awardee, and Padma Bhushan Leander Paes is a former Indian tennis player and the first Asian man to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. He has won eight men’s doubles and ten mixed doubles Grand Slam titles.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Indian sports. KIIT and KISS will provide the necessary infrastructure while Leander will contribute his technical expertise and vast experience in the field inviting the talents from across the globe.

Leander expressed his delight following signing of the MoU, stating that KIIT and KISS have world-class sports facilities. He pledged to make every effort to elevate both institutions to global prominence in sports education. He announced his vision to nurture 250,000 sports talents over the next 15 years through this initiative.

The academy will focus on the emotional, mental, and physical well-being of athletes by providing specialised training, rehabilitation, and diverse opportunities. “I am going to establish the first academy at KIIT & KISS,” he said with enthusiasm.

Dr Samanta emphasised that despite being academic institutions, KIIT and KISS have remained deeply committed to the development and promotion of sports and athletes for over two decades. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to Leander for partnering in this noble endeavour, calling it a moment of immense pride for the institutions.

“Sports persons, especially those from Odisha will greatly benefit from this sports academy,” Dr Samanta added.