OP Jindal Global University shifts exams to online mode amid regional tensions

On Friday, May 9, OP Jindal Global University (JGU) announced that all end-semester examinations for Spring 2025, will be conducted online given the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, reported The Indian Express.



Originally set to begin this week, the exams are now rescheduled to start on May 13, 2025, allowing administrators time to move to the online format.



In an email from the Registrar’s office, JGU clarified that the decision is a precautionary step, not prompted by any direct threat to campus safety.



The university emphasised that the JGU campus remains secure and fully operational, with measures in place to ensure preparedness and safety.



Students are not required to leave the campus and can take their online exams from their hostel rooms, with accommodation and essential services remaining fully functional. However, students feeling "extremely unsettled" have the option to return to their families.



Acknowledging potential internet disruptions, JGU stated that examinations for affected students will be conducted later.



The announcement follows a period of anxiety and confusion on campus. A fourth-year law student told The Indian Express that many peers have begun booking flights home.

The decision was made after a meeting involving the vice-chancellor, school deans, controller of examinations, registrar, and student council, where concerns from students, parents, and guardians were carefully considered.