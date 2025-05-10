IIT Madras launches new course to reduce accidents in manufacturing sector

The Indian Institute Of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched a new programme to reduce accidents in manufacturing, mining, energy and related sectors.

A first-of-its-kind programme, this postgraduate diploma course in Process Safety will enhance employees' capabilities in managing process safety challenges.

The course has been designed for working professionals with BE/BTech degree in chemical, civil engineering, mechanical, electrical, instrumentation engineering, petroleum and allied branches (or) MSc Chemistry with two years of work experience.

The programme will be offered in online mode through centre for outreach and digital education (CODE). The last date to apply is May 31 and the entrance exam will be held on July 13.

In a statement, IIT Madras said that as per a report published by IndustriALL Global Union, in 2024, at least 240 workplace accidents occurred across the manufacturing, mining, and energy sectors in India, resulting in over 400 fatalities and 850 serious injuries.

"The chemical and pharmaceutical sectors see the most severe accidents. These accidents are predominantly attributed to lapses in safety procedures within the industry, often resulting from insufficient knowledge of essential safety practices and protocols," it read.

Professor Rajagopalan Srinivasan, IIT Madras, said, "This programme is specifically designed for working professionals within the industry who seek to enhance and expand their knowledge of safety practices. It would serve as an opportunity for individuals to upskill, deepen their understanding of safety protocols, and stay at par with contemporary safety standards, thereby contributing to a safer and more resilient workplace environment."