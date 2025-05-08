How BIT Mesra collaborates with industries to enhance student learning and employability

A

Continuous upskilling and training of faculty members is vital to ensure that education delivery aligns with the evolving industry landscape. With the onset of Industry 4.0, educational institutions should emphasise significant investment in cutting-edge infrastructure and the training of educators to integrate advanced technology and foster future leaders.

In this regard, BIT Mesra is committed to fostering a culture of continuous learning, enabling teachers and students to gain hands-on experience with the latest tools and methodologies.

This ensures that our students have the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate the complexities of the evolving business landscape and transform challenges into substantial opportunities.