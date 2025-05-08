How BIT Mesra collaborates with industries to enhance student learning and employability
How important is it to ensure continuous development of faculty members to enhance teaching and research capabilities?
Continuous upskilling and training of faculty members is vital to ensure that education delivery aligns with the evolving industry landscape. With the onset of Industry 4.0, educational institutions should emphasise significant investment in cutting-edge infrastructure and the training of educators to integrate advanced technology and foster future leaders.
In this regard, BIT Mesra is committed to fostering a culture of continuous learning, enabling teachers and students to gain hands-on experience with the latest tools and methodologies.
This ensures that our students have the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate the complexities of the evolving business landscape and transform challenges into substantial opportunities.
India is witnessing significant growth in emerging technologies like AI, data science, and robotics. How is BIT Mesra contributing to building national capabilities in these areas?
The institution is significantly emphasising harnessing the true potential of emerging technologies like AI, data science, and robotics. For this, the institution has introduced several specialised programmes like B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and MTech in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.
Furthermore, BIT Mesra is also extensively engaged in comprehensive research on these promising technologies to contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat and establish India as a technological hub.
How does BIT Mesra collaborate with industries to enhance student learning and employability?
BIT Mesra boasts a strong association with prominent industry players across the globe. The BIT Mesra Alumni Association (BITMAA) plays an important role in networking events and career support programmes to foster this association and enhance student learning and industry exposure.
A distinctive initiative by the institution in this regard is the Immersive Summer Research Experience (ISRE). It is designed to provide undergraduate engineering students with exposure to advanced research environments at esteemed universities in the United States. Launched in 2017, the programme aims to cultivate a research-oriented mindset, enhance employability, and foster a global outlook through cross-cultural interactions.
Under this programme, BIT Mesra students come to reputable US universities such as Illinois Institute of Technology-Chicago, Carnegie Mellon University-Pittsburgh, Georgia Institute of Technology-Atlanta, Northeastern University-Boston, and Columbia University-New York. Since 2017, 110+ BIT Mesra students have participated in this programme.
The Institute is putting continuous efforts to collaborate with different foreign universities to extend such programmes to its students.