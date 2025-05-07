ICOFP announces redesigned PG Diploma in Financial Planning

The International College of Financial Planning (ICOFP) has reintroduced its Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Planning (PGDFP). This programme aims to prepare students for careers in wealth management, investment advisory, and financial entrepreneurship.

With over 23 years in the financial education sector, ICOFP aims to equip students with practical skills and industry knowledge.

The 11-month course covers 28 specialised subjects and offers 11 certifications, including the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation and eight Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI)-mandated NISM (National Institute of Securities Markets) certifications.

The curriculum includes modules on Data Analytics in Wealth Management using Generative AI, Blockchain and Digital Assets, ESG Investing, and Stock Market Dynamics. Students also engage in Capstone Projects and live investor assessments to develop entrepreneurial skills.

Additionally, the programme incorporates modules on Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) and Client Psychology to help students build lasting client relationships.

Graduates of the programme receive placement opportunities with annual packages starting from Rs 5 LPA (lkah per annum) in financial services, wealth management, and private banking sectors.

For enhanced industry exposure, the PGDF programme is supported by BajajCapital, a financial services company in India.



ICOFP, established in 2002 and promoted by Bajaj Capital, has a history of providing education in financial planning and wealth management. It is also a premium partner of FPSB (Financial Planning Standards Board) India, which owns the international "Certified Financial Planner" certification programme.