Explore agritech, through these PG courses from Punjab Agriculture University

These programmes, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mechatronics and a Master of Technology (MTech) degree in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science in Agriculture are part of the newly established School of Digital Innovations for Smart Agriculture (SDISA).

SDISA was founded to integrate advanced technologies into agricultural practices.

The PG Diploma in Mechatronics focuses on the application of robotics and automation in agriculture, while the MTech programme emphasises the use of AI and data analytics to enhance agricultural productivity.



The curriculum for these programmes has been developed in collaboration with institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani and international universities.

To support these initiatives, PAU is setting up a High-Performance Computing (HPC) facility to manage large datasets generated from AI models, sensors, and genomics research. This infrastructure will facilitate real-time data processing and predictive modelling for crop yields and disease outbreaks.



SDISA is also exploring the integration of technologies such as drones, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, robotics, spectroscopy, and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) into farming practices. These tools aim to enable real-time crop monitoring, early detection of plant stress, and precision management of resources.

Additionally, PAU has established a Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO) under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) to train rural youth in operating unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for agricultural applications. The university has been offering a master's programme in Remote Sensing and GIS since 2012, focusing on spatial analytics in agriculture.

These programmes and initiatives reflect PAU's commitment to advancing agricultural education and research through the adoption of digital technologies.