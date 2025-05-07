BIT Mesra: Courses that sets it apart from other technical institutions

Since its inception in 1955, BIT Mesra has continued to set new benchmarks in the Indian education landscape. Several departments and programs run by the institution distinguish it from other institutions, such as:
Set up in 1964, it was the first of its kind in India. The department offers an MTech in Space Engineering and Rocketry with specialisations in Aerodynamics and Rocket Propulsion. It aims to offer unparalleled education and training, preparing students to contribute effectively to national efforts in space and defense technologies.
Founded in 1997, this department addresses the growing need for skilled professionals in Remote Sensing and Geoinformatics. Utilising tools like GIS and GPS, it focuses on applications such as resource evaluation, environmental monitoring, and land use/land cover mapping. The department plays a vital role in developing indigenous capacities for space science and technology.
Established in 2023 under the Department of Chemical Engineering, it offers a BTech programme in Food Engineering and Technology. With a focus on food processing to ensure food and nutritional security, the centre aims to nurture future leaders in this booming discipline.