Amity student helps illuminate shadows of Firozabad’s glass bangle industry

In the heart of Uttar Pradesh lies Firozabad, a city famed for the dazzling shimmer of its glass bangles — a traditional craft that has endured for over 200 years. But beneath the kaleidoscope of colour is a darker reality: one of exploitation, health hazards, and a silent epidemic of vision loss.
Firozabad’s glass bangle industry is one of India’s largest unorganised sectors, employing over 4,00,000 workers, many of whom are women and children. For generations, families have passed down this intricate craftsmanship — but at an immense human cost.
Children as young as 8 years old work in dimly lit, poorly ventilated workshops, exposed to furnace temperatures exceeding 1,000°C, glass dust, and toxic fumes from lead and arsenic compounds used in colouring.
The consequences are dire. A study published on researchgate.net revealed that 28% of workers in the industry suffer from Dry Eye Disease (DED), with 8% experiencing severe vision loss. Alarmingly, 8% are diagnosed with pterygium, 5.3% with cataracts, and 2.7% with pinguecula — all linked to prolonged exposure to heat, harmful UV rays, and noxious gases.
These ailments are often irreversible and go untreated due to lack of awareness, access, and affordability.
A Clear-Eyed Vision: “Drishti for Firozabad”
Stepping into this overlooked crisis is Sanjana Chauhan, a Class 11 student of Amity International School, New Delhi, and a shining example of youth-led change. With an award-winning background — she was part of Team Urja, which bagged the Best Project Management Portfolio Award at the Amarco F1 in Schools World Finals 2023 in Singapore — Sanjana has now turned her attention to a cause rooted in empathy and equity.
Her initiative, “Drishti for Firozabad”, meaning vision, is a multi-pronged, community-centric intervention designed to address the systemic neglect of eye health in the bangle-making community.
Sanjana’s mission is to restore vision, protect sight, and advocate for dignity.
“Behind every beautiful bangle is a pair of strained, unprotected eyes. When I read that even children lose their eyesight due to factory conditions, I knew I had to act,” she says.
Four-pronged strategy for change
1. Protective gear and safety training
Sanjana’s first step is practical: the distribution of cost-effective, heat-resistant, UV-protective goggles.
These are specially designed for long hours in furnace-lit environments. Working closely with occupational health experts and local NGOs, Sanjana has also launched “Drishti for Firozabad” — interactive training sessions teaching basic eye hygiene, early symptoms of vision loss, and the necessity of protection.
2. Mobile eye camps and free treatment
Through collaborations with local healthcare providers and eye hospitals, Drishti has already organised on-site eye screening camps, catering to both adult workers and children. These camps are accompanied by referral support for surgeries, especially for cataracts — the leading cause of preventable blindness in the region.
“Our goal is not just early detection, but active healing,” Sanjana notes. “Even one child saved from a lifetime of darkness is a victory.”
3. Community awareness and eye donation campaigns
In a culture where medical literacy is low and myths abound, Sanjana’s team has created visually engaging awareness material in Hindi and Urdu. These are disseminated in schools, factories, and local panchayats. Her “Netra Daan, Jeevan Daan” campaign promotes eye donation, helping those who have already lost their vision access life-changing transplants.
4. Advocacy for policy reform
Beyond grassroots efforts, Sanjana is making waves at the policy level. She is currently in talks with child rights advocates and labor reform groups to demand:
Mandatory safety gear in all registered bangle units
Monthly health audits by government bodies
Enforcement of anti-child labor laws, particularly in hazardous industries like glassmaking
Her advocacy is backed by reports from vikastrust.in, which highlight the pervasive nature of child labour in the bangle industry, often justified under the guise of "family tradition" — a notion Sanjana is determined to challenge with both compassion and policy.
Impact and the road ahead
The pilot phase of Drishti for Firozabad has reached over 150 workers and 70 children through screenings and safety sessions. With growing support from civil society and media interest, Sanjana aims to scale this model to other industrial towns in India grappling with similar issues — from brassware units in Moradabad to bidi rolling in Madhya Pradesh.
“Vision is dignity. It’s the ability to work, read, learn, and live with independence,” she says. “Drishti is about giving that dignity back.”
A young changemaker lighting the way
Sanjana Chauhan represents a new generation of changemakers — young, informed, fearless, and deeply rooted in local realities. Through Drishti, she is not only addressing an urgent health crisis but also reshaping how we think about youth leadership in India.
As the colourful bangles of Firozabad continue to sparkle in markets worldwide, Sanjana is working to ensure that the hands — and eyes — that craft them are protected, valued, and empowered.
