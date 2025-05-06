IIMC opens admissions for PG Diploma in Malayalam Journalism

The Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC), Kottayam, is inviting applications for its Postgraduate Diploma course in Malayalam Journalism for the academic year 2025-26. This programme is a part of IIMC’s regional language journalism training, aimed at developing professional skills in media and communication, specifically in Malayalam.



To be eligible, applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Those awaiting final year results may also apply, provided they can submit proof of qualification by the specified deadline. The age limit for general category applicants is 25 years as of August 1, 2024, with relaxations for reserved categories as per government norms.

Admission to the course will be through a selection process that includes a computer-based (CBT) entrance examination. The exam will test candidates' general knowledge, language skills, analytical abilities, and understanding of media and current affairs. The entrance test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), and candidates must apply online through the official NTA portal.

The Malayalam Journalism programme at IIMC Kottayam is a full-time, one-year course. It combines classroom instruction with practical training in news writing, editing, media ethics, and digital journalism, with a focus on regional media practice. The course is designed to prepare students for careers in print, broadcast, and digital journalism.

The last date to submit the online application is May 19, 2025. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification carefully for detailed instructions, eligibility criteria, and exam-related information before applying.