IIM Kozhikode: Diploma in Management for working professionals now open; know more

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) has opened 2025-26 applications for its one-year diploma in Management programme for working professionals.

This programme is structured for those who want to improve their managerial skills while continuing with their jobs. It's offered through IIM Kozhikode’s Kochi campus which handles the institute’s Executive Education activities.

The course is delivered in a blended mode, with both online live sessions and face-to-face classes. Participants will also be able to attend weekend sessions, making it easier for them to manage both work and studies. The face-to-face sessions will take place at the Kochi campus, giving students a direct opportunity to interact with faculty and peers.

Applicants must have at least three years of full-time work experience after graduation. They must also hold a degree from a recognised university and have graduated with a minimum final score of 50 per cent score. Selection is based on work experience, academic performance, and a personal interview.

The diploma focuses on several core areas of management such as finance, marketing, operations, strategy, and human resources. It’s meant to provide practical learning to those who are already in the workforce, especially middle and junior-level professionals who are looking to move into leadership or decision-making roles.

There is also an emphasis on current business challenges and case-based learning. The programme begins in August 2025. The deadline for submitting applications is June 30, 2025, and shortlisted candidates will be informed about interviews after that.

More information including how to apply and programme structure, is available on IIM Kozhikode's official website.