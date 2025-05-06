CIFNET opens admissions for Vessel Navigator and Marine Fitter Trade Courses

The Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET) is currently accepting applications for its Vessel Navigator and Marine Fitter trade courses for the academic year 2025-26.

These technical programmes are offered under the Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) of the Directorate General of Training, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

The courses are open to students who have passed Class X and 40 per cent marks in Mathematics and Science separately. Applicants must be between the age of 15 and 20 years as of August 1, 2025.

Both courses are residential and full-time, with training provided at CIFNET’s units located in Kochi, Chennai, and Visakhapatnam.

The Vessel Navigator course will equip students with practical knowledge of handling fishing vessels and navigating marine waters. The Marine Fitter programme focuses on mechanical and technical training related to marine machinery and equipment.

These programmes are meant to build foundational skills for those who are aiming to work in maritime and fishery-related sectors.

Selection will be based on the All India basis Common Entrance Test (CET) scores and other institutional guidelines. Interested candidates can apply online through CIFNET’s official website. It is important to read the detailed instructions and eligibility criteria before applying.

The last date for applying is June 5, 2025. Applicants should ensure they meet the age and other educational criteria and provide accurate information while applying for these courses.