IIT Guwahati opens admissions for Online Data Science and AI BSc; details here

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has announced admissions for its upcoming online Bachelor of Science (Honours) programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence for the 2025–26 academic year.

This four-year course is being offered in partnership with Coursera, making it accessible to students across locations through an online learning format. It is offered by the Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, IIT Guwahati.

The programme is open to students who have completed Class XII or its equivalent with at least 60 per cent marks and Mathematics as a subject. Candidates who’ve cleared JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) Advanced in any year can directly apply. Others must complete a qualifier course online and meet the required score to proceed with the admission process.

One of the key aspects of this course is its flexible structure. Students can opt for a slower or faster pace, depending on what works best for them. There are multiple exit options available too — including a certificate after the first year, a diploma after the second, a degree after the third, and an honours degree after the fourth. Students also have the option to take a break and rejoin later, as long as they finish the programme within eight years.

The curriculum includes a mix of subjects from AI and data science, covering topics like machine learning, ethics in AI, generative models, and more. Applications for the programme are open from April 14 to May 30, 2025, and classes are scheduled to begin on September 1.

More details are available on the institute’s online education portal.