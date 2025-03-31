HCU: Telangana gov't reaffirms ownership of Kancha Gachibowli land amid student protests

Following strong opposition from the University of Hyderabad (UoH), also popularly known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU), students over the clearing of land in Kancha Gachibowli, the Telangana government has issued a press release reaffirming its ownership of the 400-acre tract.

In the press release, the government dismissed the protests as "misguided" and politically motivated, asserting that the land does not belong to UoH.

The press release outlined the legal history of the land, stating that it was originally allotted to a private entity in 2004 but was reclaimed by the state after a prolonged legal battle. The Supreme Court upheld the government's claim in May 2024, clearing the way for its development.

It further assured that key ecological features, including lakes and rock formations like Mushroom Rock, would remain undisturbed.

"All opposition to the project, clearly at the behest of some political leaders and real estate interests, is motivated and is misguiding students," the statement read.

However, students and environmental activists continue to oppose the project, arguing that the 400-acre forested land is a thriving ecosystem with diverse flora and fauna, including mammals, birds, and medicinal and aromatic plants. They warn that large-scale construction would severely impact biodiversity, disrupt the ecological balance, and eliminate one of the city’s last remaining green lungs.

Despite these concerns, clearing operations intensified on Sunday, March 30, with 40 excavators deployed to prepare the land for auction and development into IT and multi-infrastructure projects.

As protests escalated, police took 54 students into preventive custody, though no formal cases were registered.