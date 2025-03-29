LCMS Analytical Techniques workshop sponsored by DBT organised by SOA

A day-long workshop on Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LCMS) was organised at the Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University (SOA) in Bhubaneswar on Friday, March 28, which was attended by 24 researchers from six different institutes.

Sponsored by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) under the DBT Builder Program and supported by Shimadzu Analytical (India) Private Ltd, a leading analytical instrumentation company, the workshop was organised by the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences (SPS), SOA’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences.

The workshop’s objective was to provide an in-depth understanding of the working principles and applications of LCMS for qualitative and quantitative analysis of different compounds.

Experts from Shimadzu Analytical (India) Private Ltd led the technical sessions with Rohan Barik, Field Technician and Linkon Bose, Service Engineer, offering valuable insights into LCMS applications. Mr. Deepak Pradhan, representing SPS’s Herbal Nanotechnology Lab, conducted hands-on training on High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) for the participants.

Prof Debajyoti Das, Dean of SPS, stressed the importance of such workshops in equipping the faculty and students with advanced analytical skills.

Prof. Goutam Rath, workshop coordinator, emphasised the significance of LCMS in research, its translational potential and the necessity of such training programs for capacity building. Prof Goutam Ghosh supervised the smooth execution of the workshop while Dr Biswanath Kar proposed the vote of thanks.

Members of the organising committee, including faculty members and researchers, ensured the smooth conduct of the workshop. They included Dr Jitu Halder, Dr Vineet Kumar Rai, Dr Priyanka Dash, Dr. Chandan Das, Bibhawnita Satpathy, Ivy Saha, Ritu Mohanty, Ajit Mishra and Tushar Kanti Rajwar.

Prof (Dr) Manojranjan Nayak, Founder President of SOA, lauded the efforts of the organising committee in hosting the workshop saying it contributed to skill enhancement and confidence building in handling analytical equipment.