Ambedkar University Delhi BANS protests in its administrative area

Yesterday, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, a day after a significant protest by the All India Students’ Association (AISA) supporting a suspended BA student and AISA activist, Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) issued a notice banning protests in the administrative area of its Kashmere Gate campus, reported The New Indian Express.



The order, titled “Prohibition of Protests in the Administrative Area (Gate Number 1 to Dara Shikoh Library),” designates the zone from Gate No 1 to the Dara Shikoh Library as a non-protest area to maintain a “peaceful and orderly environment.”



The university specified that any peaceful gatherings must occur near the Punjab and Sind Bank, requiring at least one day’s prior notice to the proctor’s office.



The notice further warned of strict disciplinary actions, an action taken to curb further demonstrations in the restricted zone, according to the report.



Barricading sparked concerns

The AUD administration’s response included barricading various access points to the main gate, effectively limiting student movement.



A senior AISA leader stated that the campus had been made “completely inaccessible,” with sealed entrances and restricted movement for both students and faculty.



The leader criticised the ban, viewing it as an attempt to suppress democratic expression.



Solidarity gathering organised

The protest ban was followed by a meeting between students and the proctorial committee, after which a solidarity gathering was organised near the vice-chancellor’s office.



The move to curb protests comes amid heightened tensions at AUD, with students and faculty calling it a suppression of dissent, which is also reflected in recent incidents of the university’s handling of disciplinary actions.