JNU Barak Hostel’s allotment process to begin from April second week; students demand concrete dates

After three weeks of protests, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration issued a circular on Sunday, March 23, announcing that Barak Hostel will open by the second week of April 2025.
“The allotment process of Barak Hostel shall commence from second week of April 2025,” the circular signed by JNU Dean of Students (DoS) Prof Manuradha Chaudhary said.
The announcement comes in response to persistent demonstrations led by the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU), which has been demanding immediate hostel allotments, among other concerns.
Reacting to the development, JNUSU Secretary Avijit Ghosh said, “This is a huge victory for the student community, which has fought for years to open the hostel. The struggle will continue until Barak Hostel is fully functional with proper facilities so that students do not suffer.”
A long-delayed promise
Barak Hostel, envisioned as a solution to JNU’s persistent accommodation crisis, has remained non-operational since its inauguration in February 2024 by Home Minister Amit Shah.
Built at a cost of Rs 28.3 crore, the hostel was designed to house 424 students, with 75 per cent of the rooms reserved for students from Northeastern states. However, despite its grand inauguration, the hostel has been lying vacant for over a year due to delays in the final handover to the administration and pending quality approvals.
Still no concrete timeline?
The March 23 circular, while acknowledging student concerns, does not provide a specific opening date and fails to address JNUSU’s demand for the withdrawal of proctorial actions against student protesters, including JNUSU Joint Secretary Sajid.
Protests began on March 6, intensifying after the Dean of Students (DoS) repeatedly refused to meet students. Tensions escalated further on March 18, when students attempting to submit a petition regarding Barak Hostel found the DoS office locked.
On March 21, protests at the DoS office were disrupted, with JNUSU accusing the administration of using Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members to create disturbances.
While the announcement marks a partial victory, student leaders remain sceptical.
The students are now demanding:
- A concrete timeline for the opening and allotment of Barak Hostel.
- Assurance that the hostel will be fully functional with proper facilities before students move in.
- Revocation of fines and proctorial inquiries against student protesters.